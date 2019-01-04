KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV)-- Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating to find out who stole multiple guns from a retail store.
According to KCK police, Cabela's was burglarized and an unknown number of firearms were taken.
Detectives responded to the scene Friday morning after receiving the call around 7 a.m.
There is still very limited information surrounding this case.
The ATF and KCK police announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000.
Stay with KCTV as this story continues to develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.