Kansas City, KS (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Saturday night.
At about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday night, officers responded to the 1600 block of Holt Ln. on a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a victim and declared him deceased.
Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
