KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) -- Police in KCK are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened overnight, Kansas City, KS. Police Chief Terry Zeigler says.
Zeigler tweeted Sunday morning that one person was shot in the 300 block of S. 11th Street in KCK after being approached by two individuals demanding money.
The two suspects approached a man and a woman in the area. They demanded money and one suspect pointed a gun at one of the parties' heads.
The second person stepped in between the two parties and was shot in the face by the second suspect. The gunshot victim was dropped off by family members at a local hospital.
In a separate incident, a shooting victim was found in the area of S. 71st Terrace. Police found someone suffering from a gunshot wound.
He did not provide more information to police when they asked, Zeigler said.
