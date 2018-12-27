KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating after two people were shot.
It happened at 14th and Minnesota.
The police chief tweeted about the shooting just before 4 p.m.
He said the victims drove themselves to a local hospital and that their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
The chief also said the shooting is “probably gang related.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.