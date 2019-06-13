KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Officers are investigating a double shooting that happened in KCK on Thursday.
The police chief tweeted about the incident at about 8:15 p.m.
The shooting happened in the area of N. 78th Street and State Avenue in a parking lot between Planet Sub and Burger King.
There was an altercation that led up to the shooting.
One person has critical injuries and was taken to the hospital via private means.
The other shooting victim was found at the scene with minor injuries.
Both victims are male.
The police are investigating a car in connection with the shooting.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.