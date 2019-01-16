KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a double shooting.
Police say two individuals were shot during an argument with two other people.
One of the victims returned fire as the suspects fled the scene.
It happened near a home located at the 7000 block of Rowland Avenue near 79th Street.
One of the victims are in critical condition while the other is stable.
