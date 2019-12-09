KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- Kansas City, KS., police are investigating a death that happened Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.
Police say the death happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue. A man was found dead inside a home.
No cause of death was given, but police say the incident remains under investigation.
If you have more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.