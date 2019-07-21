KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Police are investigating after three juveniles were shot early Sunday morning.
At about 4 a.m., KCK police responded to the 2300 block of Birch Dr. on a shooting call.
Upon their arrival, officers found two juveniles that had been shot by an unknown suspect. One of them was pronounced deceased and the other had non-life threatening injuries.
A third victim was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.