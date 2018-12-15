KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon.
It happened at about 3:50 p.m. in the area of 17th and Central.
Officers were flagged down by people at the scene and told about the shooting. At about 4 p.m. officers were sent to the area by dispatchers.
The male victim was shot in both of his legs. The police said it the injuries are serious, but that they do not appear to be life-threatening.
Witnesses have given information about the suspect to the police.
Police told KCTV5 News that they are looking for a bald, heavy set, Hispanic male driving a red Chevrolet and that they are still investigating. They said they believe the shooting is gang related.
