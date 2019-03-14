KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating after someone was shot during an armed robbery that happened on Thursday morning.
The incident happened at about 6:25 a.m. at a gas station in the area of N. 18th Street and Grandview Boulevard.
According to police, the suspect approached the victim while he was pumping gas.
The suspect then pistol-whipped the victim to the ground, shot him, and tried to take his vehicle.
The suspect left the scene in a light blue 2000-2007 Ford Taurus. It appears to have a temporary tag. It has two different rim styles on the driver’s side.
The police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in the aggravated robbery and aggravated battery case.
The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown.
