KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are still looking for a suspect in a Wednesday homicide on Lafayette Avenue north of Heathwood Park.
Around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, police responded to and found a black male shooting victim.
He was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived.
On Friday, police identified the victim as 60-year-old Kenneth Barr.
This is the sixth homicide in Kansas City, KS so far this year.
The last one happened early Monday but before that they went the entire month of March without one.
Police attribute that partially to an initiative they call ‘Operation Icon.’
The program started about a year ago and right now they are targeting two neighborhoods.
This shooting happened one block south of one those areas being targeted in this program.
If you have information, you’re asked to call (816) 474-8477.
