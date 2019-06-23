KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas police officers found a trailer that was stolen in 2017 and a gun in two separate incidents.
According to the police chief, a man was driving and saw what he thought was his trailer that was stolen back in 2017.
The VIN stickers were ripped off, so the trailer was towed due to switched tags.
There will be further investigation.
All parties were cooperative, according to the chief.
Officers also found a gun that was stolen out of North Kansas City.
They found it after stopping someone for reckless driving at 59th and Kaw Drive.
Officers also found some Xanax pills.
The person was taken into custody and booked into jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.