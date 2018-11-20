KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Kansas City, Kansas police were called to a scene for a medical call that quickly turned into a homicide investigation.
At approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to 12th Street and Fuller in regard to a medical nature unknown.
Upon arrival, an adult male victim was located on the side of the road with no signs of life.
Police have reported the cause of death appears to be a gunshot wound.
There is no suspect description at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for more updates.
