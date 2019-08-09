KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A suspect was fatally shot by an officer in KCK on Friday after a chase crossed the state line.
The incident began as a chase in Kansas City, Missouri after a traffic stop was made and an assault with a vehicle happened, dragging an officer at 39th and Indiana.
According to the KCPD, that officer is alright
By 12:51 p.m., the chase had crossed the state line and KCK officers were assisting the KCPD.
They chased the vehicle until the driver went the wrong way on I-70. The suspect then abandoned the car on I-670 near 7th Street and ran away.
The KCPD's helicopter was able to track the suspect down in the area of Gilmore Avenue near an apartment complex at S. Coy Street.
The male suspect then pointed a gun at KCK officers and was fatally shot at 1:04 p.m.
The incident is being investigated by both the KCKPD and the Topeka Police Department. The TPD is involved for the sake of avoiding conflict of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
No other information is available at this time.
