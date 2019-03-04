KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The chief of police in Kansas City, Kansas, has told officers he is under investigation by state officials.
Chief Terry Zeigler sent an email to staff and officers of the Kansas City Kansas Police Department Monday saying the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation focused on him.
In the note, Zeigler said the case centered around claims he had “double dipped” when he had taken time off to work on a lake property owned by the Unified Government and received credit for the work.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
