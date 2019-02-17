KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after someone was carjacked at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened at 2 p.m. in the area of 13th and Washington.
According to the police chief, the person who committed the carjacking was armed with a rifle and there were two children in the vehicle at the time.
He said the children were found a short time later walking in the area of 15th and Wood.
The chief also said they were trying to locate a second vehicle, which was described as a dark blue Chevrolet trailblazer. It has the Kansas license plate number of “854-LPP” and has damage to the right, rear quarter panel.
The police chief asked anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911, noting that the subject was considered armed and dangerous.
By about 3:30 p.m., the chief said that they believe they have the suspect in custody in the 2200 block of N. 22nd.
Mother: “He took my life away. My children were in that car.” Victim of carjacking spoke to us after she was reunited with her two young boys near 13th and Washington in KCK. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/RP92haY1rE— Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) February 17, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.