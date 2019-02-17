GENERIC: Police lights
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after someone was carjacked at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at 2 p.m. in the area of 13th and Washington.

According to the police chief, the person who committed the carjacking was armed with a rifle and there were two children in the vehicle at the time.

He said the children were found a short time later walking in the area of 15th and Wood.

The chief also said they were trying to locate a second vehicle, which was described as a dark blue Chevrolet trailblazer. It has the Kansas license plate number of “854-LPP” and has damage to the right, rear quarter panel.

The police chief asked anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911, noting that the subject was considered armed and dangerous.

By about 3:30 p.m., the chief said that they believe they have the suspect in custody in the 2200 block of N. 22nd.

