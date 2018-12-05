KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The KCK police department is investigating a train vs semi crash.
Wednesday just before 6 p.m., a train hit a semi in a slow speed crash.
According to KCK Police Department, the semi was waiting in line at the Cargill grain terminal to dump its load.
The train was a remote-control unit that struck the semi.
Officers have reported that there are no injuries and there is minor damage.
