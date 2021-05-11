KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (KCTV) – Kansas City, Kansas Police Department detectives are currently investigating KCK’s 10th homicide.
Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 4100 block of Sortor Drive.
Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male victim of an apparent homicide.
This incident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Major Case Unit.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.