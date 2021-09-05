KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- An overnight homicide in KCK has left one person dead and another in custody.
According to police, they were called to the 2200 block of Silver Ct. on a shooting call around 10:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a black male in his late twenties who had been shot.
He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Authorities do have one person in custody in relation to the homicide. They are still investigating the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tipsters may remain anonymous.
No names have been released.
