KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The KCK police are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning.
According to police, they were dispatched on an unknown nature call to a residence in the 2700 block of N 21st Place around 3:56 Saturday morning.
When officials arrived, they found a black male dead inside of the residence.
One person is in custody.
No names or any other information have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tipsters may remain anonymous.
