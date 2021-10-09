Police lights tape generic
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, KS is investigating its 37th homicide of 2021.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Minnesota Ave around 3 a.m. Saturday on a suspicious activity call. When they arrived, authorities said they found a deceased female inside an apartment. 

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene. No other details were released.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or KCCrimestoppers.com. All tips remain anonymous.

