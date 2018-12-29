KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Officers in Kansas City, Kansas located a suspect in a string of burglaries that have happened in the state through an unusual series of events.
On Friday night, a man presented a fake $20 bill to a clerk at a business in the area of 47th and Parallel.
The clerk asked him to leave, but the man refused and sat in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, they found him sleeping in a stolen car with a large amount of new clothes inside.
Then, officers realized he was a suspect in a string of burglaries that happened in Lansing and western area of the state.
Detectives are investigating.
