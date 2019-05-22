KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – One officer has been struck by a truck in Kansas City, Kansas Wednesday.
The Kansas City, Kansas police chief posted a tweet around 4:20 p.m. saying that one of the Wheel Officers was struck at 17th and Grandview.
One of our Wheel Officers was struck by a truck at 17th & Grandview and the driver fled the scene. Officer has minor injuries.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 22, 2019
The driver then fled the scene.
Authorities said that the officer has minor injuries.
Wheel Officer’s bike at 17th & Grandview. pic.twitter.com/llLGppn60s— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 22, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.