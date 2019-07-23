kck pd saving raccoon.jpg

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Sometimes a bump in the night is just a nocturnal mammal trying to free itself from the shackles of humanity, police learned Tuesday morning.

An officer on his overnight patrol helped free a raccoon's head from a metal can after the animal had gotten stuck near 43rd Avenue and Mission Road. The police chief's Instagram chronicled the daring rescue:

"This little guy was found near 43rd and Mission Rd. Officer Stanturf saved this woodland creatures life by tirelessly working to help get its head out of a metal can. The raccoon gratefully ran off unharmed. #kckpd"

Because of the officer's commitment, the raccoon lives to rummage another day.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.