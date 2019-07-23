KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Sometimes a bump in the night is just a nocturnal mammal trying to free itself from the shackles of humanity, police learned Tuesday morning.
An officer on his overnight patrol helped free a raccoon's head from a metal can after the animal had gotten stuck near 43rd Avenue and Mission Road. The police chief's Instagram chronicled the daring rescue:
"This little guy was found near 43rd and Mission Rd. Officer Stanturf saved this woodland creatures life by tirelessly working to help get its head out of a metal can. The raccoon gratefully ran off unharmed. #kckpd"
Because of the officer's commitment, the raccoon lives to rummage another day.
