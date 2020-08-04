KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- An officer suffered minor injuries while exchanging gunfire with multiple suspects early Tuesday morning, according to KCK police.
Officers responded around 2 a.m. to Farrow Avenue and North 51st Terrace in reference to a shooting. First responders found someone suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and transported that person to the hospital.
Police then went from that scene to Allis Street off of Garfield Avenue, where they took a person into custody in relation to the shooting. While leaving that home, multiple people began shooting at police from nearby tree line, police said.
A bystander at the home was hit by this gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. An officer also suffered minor injuries during the shooting, although police have not said exactly what those injuries were.
An officer returned fire toward the shooters, but the suspects ran off. None have been identified or located, police said.
KCK police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
