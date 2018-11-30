KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, Kansas mother is relieved tonight that all three of her children who live in Alaska survived back-to-back earthquakes and aftershocks.
KCTV5 News spoke to the mother, who was worried when she couldn’t reach one of her daughters.
Mary Swayne said it took about an hour to find out one of her daughters, who lives in Anchorage, was safe.
She thankfully heard that all three of her children and her grandchildren who live in Alaska are alright.
Her daughter, Tina, lives in Wasilla, Alaska and texted her in the morning to tell her they’d had a huge earthquake.
Then, a second earthquake shook her home. That was followed by aftershocks.
Tina shared photos of broken glass and a toppled bookshelf in her home.
Mary quickly checked on her other daughter, Monica, and son, Hugh, who also live in Alaska as she watched news coverage about the damage done to buildings and roads.
Her son who works at a jail was dealing with a water main break.
“He said there was considerable damage there and they were trying to get everything straightened back up and get everything back in order,” she said.
Mary had just returned from visiting Anchorage on Thursday.
Due to damage to roads near the airport, she feels fortunate they left before the earthquake hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.