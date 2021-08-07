KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- A Kansas City, KS man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape.
Authorities say a neighbor assisted the victim of the attempted kidnapping and rape, which happened Aug. 4th in the area of 3rd and Parallel in KCK.
Raymond Elkins has been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape. He is being held in the Wyandotte County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.
The sheriff's office says a sergeant was flagged down in the area of the sexual assault. A neighbor and victim was able to help stop the attack.
