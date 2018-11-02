JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 39-year-old man from KCK is facing multiple felony charges in connection with the shooting of a woman and two men in September.
The shooting happened on Sept. 16 in a bar called Rhythm & Booze in the 400 block of Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City.
Kitce L. Massey faces three counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records filed on Friday, police found three shooting victims inside the club when they arrived at the scene.
The victims later identified Massey as the person who shot them.
He was inside and had words with some of the victims. Then he went outside, came back in, and shot the three victims.
The suspect left the scene, but police were able to track the vehicle to his wife.
Massey told police he had begun to drive away, but came back with a handgun and fired at the victims because he felt disrespected, and he wanted to protect himself and his wife.
Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.
