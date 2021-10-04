ricky salazar
source: Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas police say a man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including murder, in relation to his brother's death.

Ricky Salazar, 34, is charged with domestic battery and second-degree murder in relation to a August 15th domestic disturbance that resulted in the death of his brother, Ricardo Salazar. Ricky also faces charges from a separate incident that include aggravated robber, criminal in possession of a weapon and possession of cocaine. 

He is currently being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $250,00 bond.

The incident happened in the 8700 block of State Ave in KCK. The incident remains under investigation by the KCKPD's Major Case Unit. 

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tipsters may remain anonymous.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.