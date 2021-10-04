KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas police say a man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including murder, in relation to his brother's death.
Ricky Salazar, 34, is charged with domestic battery and second-degree murder in relation to a August 15th domestic disturbance that resulted in the death of his brother, Ricardo Salazar. Ricky also faces charges from a separate incident that include aggravated robber, criminal in possession of a weapon and possession of cocaine.
He is currently being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $250,00 bond.
The incident happened in the 8700 block of State Ave in KCK. The incident remains under investigation by the KCKPD's Major Case Unit.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tipsters may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.