KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas police responded to a shooting overnight where a man accidentally shot himself.
Around midnight, Kansas City, Kansas police responded to the 900 block of S. 57th Terr.
A man wanted to celebrate New Year’s by grabbing his .22 caliber handgun and wanted to shoot it off in the air.
Instead, the man accidentally shot himself in the stomach.
Authorities say that the man is going to recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.