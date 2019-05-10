KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A house was severely damaged Friday morning in a fire, but no one was hurt, according to the fire department.
The Kansas City, Ks., Fire Department responded shortly after 10 a.m. to South Valley Street north of Interstate 70 for a report of a structure fire. Responding crews knocked out the fire, but the one-story house suffered significant damage, mostly to one side.
Fire crews said no one was reported to have been injured.
The department has not released a cause of the fire.
