KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- Firefighters in KCK are nearing their third hour of battling a large fire at a liquor store.
Crews arrived shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday evening at 1320 Merriam Lane.
The general alarm fire was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire.
Dave Kaufman, an owner of a nearby business, smelled smoke and called the fire department.
He said he saw the fire on the roof of the store.
"The building is really old," he said. "There are a lot of flammable items in the building."
The cause of the fire is unknown.
