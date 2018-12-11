KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, KS Fire Department is investigating a structure fire.
Kansas City, Kansas responders were called to a structure fire at 3202 Parallel Parkway.
Around 6: 45 p.m. Monday, a structure fire was reported on Parallel Parkway.
Officials said the structure was a hair salon.
