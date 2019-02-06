KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Fire crews are responding a to a fatal fire on North 35th Street.
The call came in around 8:50 a.m.
KCKFD confirmed the fire was deadly around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Right now, KCKFD has not released details on the victim or how the fire started.
Stick with KCTV5 for the latest details on this developing story.
