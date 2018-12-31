KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas police are still looking for the driver of the stolen car that slammed into two cars over the weekend trying to avoid arrest.
In the end, at least five innocent people in two cars were hurt, one of them was killed.
47-year-old Octavia Barker was a mother to 4 daughters and a grandmother to two little girls.
She lived in a Kansas City, Kansas home with her sister Patricia.
Barker's daughter translated for us.
"She was the type of person that would do favors to anyone and wouldn't ask for anything in return," said Patricia Pedraza, victim's sister.
So it was very much in character that Saturday night Barker and her friend were out delivering tamales. Her friend's 12-year-old little girl was sitting in the backseat.
At 10th and Kansas Avenue, KCK police say a vehicle they had been trying to stop slammed into Barker's car and another car.
"At least 5 innocent people that were injured in this accident," voiced Jonathon Westbrook, KCK Police.
KCK police say they won't typically initiate a pursuit of a stolen car, but in this case they say the owner of the car had spotted his stolen vehicle and was following it.
"We were alerted to the fact that a citizen was pursuing their own vehicle - so we had to step in - and we had to do something - but once conditions became too dangerous for even us to pursue we terminated that pursuit," explained Westbrook.
The chase was called off at Simpson and Central. Investigators say a mile and a half away and five minutes later, they got the call about the crash. For Barker's family, it is a devastating way to lose their loved one.
The family says while they try to process their terrible loss, they are just hoping someone will come forward with information.
Investigators say there were as many as three or four people in the stolen vehicle. They all jumped out of the car after the crash and haven't been seen since.
If you can help police find them, call the Tips hotline.
