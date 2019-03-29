KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a teenager that happened in 2017.
December Htoo was only 15 years old when he was shot and killed in November while he was working at a laundromat to help support his family.
A member of the wrestling team and choir, he’s remembered as a cheerful person who was also a hard worker.
His murder is case that still baffles detectives and what happened to Htoo is still a mystery to detectives.
They recently sat down and told KCTV5 News that they need more information to solve the case.
“We need somebody to come forward and give us any information they have so we can conclude this case for killing December,” they said.
Htoo’s death stunned his local community. They said he was a good kid with a good heart who didn’t deserve what happened. His close friends and family were devastated.
“He loved everybody, even though he [didn’t] know them,” said his friend Thaw Thaw Eh.
Almost nine months have rolled by and police are still trying to figure out why anyone would want to gun down a hardworking teenager who seemed to have no enemies.
Police say no tip is too small in the case. So, if you have any information you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 913-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.