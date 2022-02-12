WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV5) --- Many community members came out today to recognize not only a KCK Chinese staple that’s been in business for 50 years, but also the chef and owner behind the spots success who just turned 75-years-old.
In the front of Tao Tao on Minnesota Avenue in KCK reads a sign, “Serving Chinese food with love”, something the business has been doing for 50 years.
“We all want to eat, and we all want good food, and we all want good conversation and that is what you get here,” says Lady Justice a loyal customer.
From the good food to the great conversations, it all stems from a woman whose heart is bigger than her nearly 4'8" frame, owner Chef Annie.
“There was a time I came inside her restaurant here and I didn’t have anything to eat, and she was like let me help you and gave me something,” says Steve Boro a loyal customer.
Examples of her love, that many on both sides of the state line have felt.
Which is the reason on the day to recognize her business turning 50, and her turning 75 years old, her customers and community members came out in force to tell her thank you and showcase their appreciation for all that she’s done.
“She lets everybody know that you’re welcome. It doesn’t matter what denomination, what color you are, what walk of life you come from. This is not a place of judgement this is a place we will get comfort food and conversation,” says Justice.
“She’s ran a business throughout the tough times of Wyandotte County and the good times of Wyandotte County she’s still here and very good, we love her,” says Boro.
Words from customers that she considers family, that melt her heart, and makes her love the community she serves, just that much more.
“Very special, I appreciate everybody that come over. I love everybody, I am so happy," says Chef Annie.
