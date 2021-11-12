KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- Urban planners in Kansas City, KS are tinkering with the idea of a new form of public transportation.
After the expansion of the Kansas City Streetcar, gondolas could become a new form of transportation.
There isn't a plan or proposal in place at this time, but the Unified Government wants to explore the idea of connecting both downtowns.
“Not saying we are going to build it," said Gunnar Hand, the Unified Government Director of Planning and Urban Design. "Not saying we are going to do anything, but it does present a unique solution to multiple problems that we believe deserves exploration.”
The overhead gondola connecting the two cities would resemble those you might see at a ski lift in Colorado.
Renderings show the terrain Kansas Citians have to cross each time they cruise over the state line.
KCK and Missouri have always been connected, as the West Bottoms lie right in the middle of both downtowns.
The same pathway those in the past took from the train station up to downtown KCMO is a possibility for this new mode of public transportation.
