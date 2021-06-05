centerpiece top story
KCK child suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle Saturday night
- Nick Sloan, Greg Payne
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City, Kansas say a young child was tragically injured after a car struck them on Saturday night.
The crash happened at 7 p.m. Saturday at N. 31st Street and State Avenue in KCK.
The child was transported with serious to life-threatening injuries.
Police say at this time, there's no reason to believe there was a criminal nature to the crash.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with officers and police believe the child ran into the street.
Nick Sloan
Greg Payne
