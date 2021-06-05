Child struck by vehicle
Greg Payne/KCTV5 News
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City, Kansas say a young child was tragically injured after a car struck them on Saturday night.
 
The crash happened at 7 p.m. Saturday at N. 31st Street and State Avenue in KCK.
 
The child was transported with serious to life-threatening injuries.
 
Police say at this time, there's no reason to believe there was a criminal nature to the crash.
 
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with officers and police believe the child ran into the street. 

