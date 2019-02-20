KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Business owners are a bit frustrated and they’re wondering what this even means.
“Well we’ve never had anything like this happen to us in 40 years, so I was shocked,” Eric Martincich, Owner of KC Drywall Construction Inc, said.
Martincich came to work to find a word he doesn’t recognize, one foot tall by four feet wide, written in black across his white wall. He then noticed it’s scribbled up and down the main drag of the Rosedale neighborhood.
“Little frustration is all it takes, is one person to mess up the reputation of a whole city,” Martincich voiced.
It’s on light poles, mailboxes and tagged on 18 different businesses. Yet somehow police say, the suspect or suspects so far have been able to avoid cameras.
“It just looks trashy when your customers come down here and it makes them a little apprehensive about pulling in,” Russ Strauser, with Fat Daddy’s Furniture, stated.
Strauser’s furniture store wasn’t hit this time around but he says he’s been a victim of this crime, several times before.
“I’d tell them to get a job, do something productive,” Strauser said.
He says he’s hiring if the people who did it are watching. As for the businesses hit this time, owners say they’ll have to pay out of pocket to repaint.
“If that’s the worst that happens to us, I guess were OK,” Martincich voiced.
Police told KCTV5 the word “flaco” means skinny in Spanish. But business owners Tuesday night are struggling to understand why that would be written on their buildings.
