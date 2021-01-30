KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A KCK bus company is inviting Chiefs fans to come along on a road trip to Super Bowl 55 in Tampa.
“We promise a lot of fun. It’s going to be a blast,” Operations Manager of Heartland Trailways, David Burnett said.
Burnett and his mother, who also drives charter buses for Heartland Trailways, got the idea last year to charter a Chiefs Kingdom coach bus to Miami for Super Bowl 54.
That’s exactly what they did. Sixteen fans boarded a 56-seater bus and had a blast being in Miami as the chiefs won the Lombardi Trophy.
“We currently have three of those people returning and we would like to fill this bus up to at least 30,” Burnett said.
The price is $1500 per person, or $1,100 per person if part of a couple sharing a room. That includes hotel, breakfast, and shuttling to activities all over Tampa.
Activities include a day at near the NFL Experience on the Tampa Boardwalk and a day at Cocoa Beach. For game day, the group has reservations to watch the game at Duffy’s Sports Bar, which is not far from Raymond James Stadium.
They’ve got COVID protocols in place like daily temperatures checks, a mask requirement for the bus, and social distancing rules.
But, it’ll be a long drive.
“Due to drivers breaks, refueling and switch outs, it’s going to take about 22 hours,” Burnett said.
Burnett says the long drive is worth it to experience the joy of a Super Bowl win in the city it’s played.
He hopes the Chiefs run it back this year, and maybe a few more years in a row as well.
“We would like to make this an annual thing every year. And just keep going back,” he said.
If you’re interested in booking a seat on the bus, you can call (816)-279-7800.
They’ll be answering the phone tomorrow from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and normal business hours Monday and Tuesday.
