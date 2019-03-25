KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Over 50 years ago, developers Kivett and Myers released a visual concept for KCI.

The initial cost for the airport was $150 million but once finished in 1972, the price tag ballooned to $250 million.

Ilus Davis was mayor and valet parking at the airport was $8 a day.

A campaign video promised travelers the shortest walk to fly airport in the world and it delivered. Now, five decades later, that concept according to experts is obsolete due to enhanced security requirements.

Two out of three terminals are still operational.

However, Terminal A has been shut down since 2013 and fallen into disrepair. KCTV5 has exclusive video where we take you inside the decrepit structure which appears to serve as a salvage yard for the other operational terminals.

Luggage remains on the baggage carousel and halted escalators are parted out. Airport officials said law enforcement groups use the building for drug and K-9 training.

Demolition at Terminal A started Monday after a ground breaking. Construction crews will build a $1.5B airport in Terminal A’s foot print which allows for no disruption to airport operations at the other terminals.

The new single-terminal airport will have 39 gates with the ability to expand to 50 gates, and span just over a million square feet.

50 plus years ago, KCI was designed with simplicity in mind for travelers. The new KCI is scheduled to be operational in four years.