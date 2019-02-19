KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCI crews stocked up on sand and de-icing fluid to keep travelers safe.
KCTV5 saw blowing snow and plows making several passes to clear it.
Before the first flake flew, KCTV5 got a behind the scenes look at what it takes to keep KCI running during a snow storm.
When snow is falling at KCI, plows need room to work.
Tuesday night, getting to the airport was half the battle.
“Yes, it’s definitely sticking. It’s coming down heavy. Going back won’t be as easy as getting here was,” Rich Hollingsworth, KCI traveler, said.
“I just came from Fort Lauderdale,” Glen Tivaldeo, another KCI traveler, voiced.
If you’re from Florida, getting to your hotel could be tricky too.
“We are getting a Lyft. We assume they know what they are doing,” Tivaldeo stated.
Every take off at KCI and touch down on the tarmac depends on crews working to make sure snow and ice are removed from airplanes and runways.
Each airlines’ de-icing crews aim to give pilots clean wings to get safely into the air.
On the ground, steel and poly bristled brooms break up snow and ice for crews to drive huge rubber bladed snowplows in what’s called a conga line to clear precipitation from 15.4 million square feet of runways, taxiways and aprons.
“We can’t use salt on airfields because it could corrode the aircraft aluminum. We use E36 because it’s a de-icing agent,” Joe McBride, a Spokesperson for Kansas City Aviation Department, said.
Crews also use a very fine, sifted sand that won’t damage turbine blades.
“The sand is kept in a heated building so when it does hit the ice it melts into it and creates sort of a sand paper effect,” McBride explained.
It’s an around the clock effort to cut down on delays and cancellations during a long, hard winter.
“I don’t like the cold. More power to them. Glad they are doing it instead of me,” Hollingsworth stated.
