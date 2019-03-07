KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The KCI Airport Committee is meeting Thursday with construction funding taking center-stage.
Edgemoor says they hope to break ground in four to five weeks, which will be the demolition of the old structure before the new one goes up. Though right now, they’re still looking for a source of money, so they can begin.
It was a promise from the beginning that no money from the city's general fund would be used to build the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport. But now, there's debate about whether that's still true.
According to Councilman Quinton Lucas, the bonds for the full cost at $1.6 billion still have not been floated, so short-term funding may be necessary.
And how they do it, and if the city is liable on that amount should something go wrong, will be the source of debate in Thursday's meeting.
The Federal Aviation Administration approved a required environmental assessment, and construction can start in a few weeks.
The start of the project includes demolishing the existing Terminal A.
