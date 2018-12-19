KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A city committee approved a $111,000 settlement of a discrimination claim filed by a former Kansas City Fire Department spokesman against the city.
The measure would still need to be approved by the full council on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Finance and Governance Committee authorized the payment to deputy chief James Garrett after a recommendation by city attorney Cecilia Abbott.
Garrett filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Missouri Commission on Human Rights alleging discrimination based on race, age and retaliation after testifying in another discrimination case when he was not promoted to the position of fire chief and then reassigned to shift commander.
In 2017, Garrett testified on behalf of a black firefighter who had sued the city after being turned down for a promotion to captain. That firefighter, Tarshish Jones, was awarded $356,694 in the case.
According to the city, the settlement would resolve all potential liability and attorney’s fees.
