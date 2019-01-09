KCFD responds to house fire in the northeast

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Fire Department has responded to a house fire in the northeast part of the city.

Wednesday afternoon, crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of North Belmont Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to police, a mother and child were in the home when the house caught fire but were able to get out in time. They also say that there are no injuries.

