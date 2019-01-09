KCFD responds to house fire in the northeast

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Fire Department has responded to a house fire in the northeast part of the city.
Wednesday afternoon, crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of North Belmont Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.
According to police, a mother and child were in the home when the house caught fire but were able to get out in time. They also say that there are no injuries.
Stay with KCTV5 news on air and online for more updates.
