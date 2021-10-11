KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Monday night wreck involving the KCMO Fire Department has left one person with serious injuries.
According to police, a rescue pumper was in the area of Cleveland Avenue, north of 51st, around 7 p.m. on a call when a car collided with the rear of the stopped truck. The crash report states the truck did have its emergency lights activated.
The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to the hospital and is listed in serious condition. No KCFD members were injured.
The name of the driver was not released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.