KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are on scene of a partial wall collapse Monday night.

The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating a partial wall collapse at Mary's 1st Church on the city’s east side.

It happened just before 5:30 at a fire damaged building located on East 33rd Street and Wabash Avenue.

The church first caught fire on January 25th, 2019.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.