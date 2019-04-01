KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are on scene of a partial wall collapse Monday night.
The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating a partial wall collapse at Mary's 1st Church on the city’s east side.
It happened just before 5:30 at a fire damaged building located on East 33rd Street and Wabash Avenue.
The church first caught fire on January 25th, 2019.
This is a developing story.
