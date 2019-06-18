KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Crews are on the scene of a fire that was fully involved Tuesday night.
Authorities are investigating a fire in the 800 block of N Montgall Ave just north of Kessler Park, south of Front Street.
The fire started around 7:15 and was under control around 7:35.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time.
Officials at the scene said that no one was injured.
